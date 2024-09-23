Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza and making plans to "add new massacres to their list," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a meeting on Monday with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan in New York, Erdogan said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government" did not hesitate to violate international law and human rights."

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan told Khan that Israel and Netanyahu administration "were recklessly making plans to add new massacres to their list, believing that there was no power to stop them," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan also said that "Israel must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed and that it is extremely important for the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Criminal Court to be concluded and for the perpetrators of genocide to receive the punishment they deserve in order to maintain trust in international law".

Türkiye "will continue to exert all efforts for the detection of the crime of genocide with concrete evidence," said the Communications Directorate.

'The Evidence'