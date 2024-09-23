TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israel 'recklessly planning new massacres' — Erdogan
Netanyahu's government 'did not hesitate to violate international law and human rights,’ President Erdogan tells International Criminal Court prosecutor.
Israel 'recklessly planning new massacres' — Erdogan
During a meeting on Monday with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan in New York, Erdogan said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "did not hesitate to violate international law and human rights." / Photo: AA
September 23, 2024

Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza and making plans to "add new massacres to their list," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a meeting on Monday with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan in New York, Erdogan said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government" did not hesitate to violate international law and human rights."

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan told Khan that Israel and Netanyahu administration "were recklessly making plans to add new massacres to their list, believing that there was no power to stop them," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan also said that "Israel must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed and that it is extremely important for the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Criminal Court to be concluded and for the perpetrators of genocide to receive the punishment they deserve in order to maintain trust in international law".

Türkiye "will continue to exert all efforts for the detection of the crime of genocide with concrete evidence," said the Communications Directorate.

RelatedIsrael's attacks in Lebanon clear effort to spread war: Erdogan

'The Evidence'

Recommended

Meanwhile, Erdogan presented The Evidence, a photobook published by Anadolu that exposes Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Anadolu published the photobook with contributions from its photojournalists and cameramen who have documented Israel's actions in the blockaded enclave.

It includes photographs of Israel's use of white phosphorus shells, which are restricted under international humanitarian law in densely populated civilian areas.

Anadolu also screened a documentary of the same name, showcasing the extent of Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

Türkiye and Erdogan have fiercely advocated holding Netanyahu administration accountable in international courts of law for its nearly year-long relentless offensive in Gaza, killing or injuring over 130,000 Palestinians.

Khan in May requested that the court issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Since then, Khan has requested twice, most recently in August, for the court to expedite the issuance of the warrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan