TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady highlights African culinary culture at New York event
Emine Erdogan hosts "Flavours of Africa: A Feast of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship," to celebrate African cuisine and culture.
Turkish first lady highlights African culinary culture at New York event
Erdogan launched a cookbook, “African Food Culture,” to preserve traditional recipes and promote cultural unity. / Photo: AA
September 25, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has emphasised the unifying power of food during a cultural event in New York, celebrating African cuisine and culture alongside spouses of world leaders and representatives of international organisations.

Following the event at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan took to X to express her pleasure at hosting the event, "Flavours of Africa: A Feast of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship," which also featured the launch of her cookbook of African cuisine.

"Like in Türkiye and various cultures around the world, the table in Africa unites differences with harmony and hearts with affection," Erdogan said, noting the rich culinary heritage of the African continent.

"To present this treasure to the shared memory of humanity, we prepared the book, African Food Culture," she said.

"The book features traditional recipes, along with the human experience behind them," she said, hoping it will help preserve friendship. This will be strengthened by the opening of the "African Culture House" in Türkiye's capital, Ankara, to promote African culture.

Recommended

Erdogan meets daughter of Malcolm X

On Tuesday, the first lady also met with Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of US civil rights legend Malcolm X, at the Turkish House.

Erdogan highlighted the global impact of Malcolm X's struggle for freedom, equality, and justice, as well as his inspirational role in movements against injustice worldwide, according to an official handout.

The two also discussed the similarities between Malcolm X's fight and the human rights and justice efforts of Turkish activist Sule Yuksel Senler. They considered potential collaborative projects with the foundation established to preserve Senler’s legacy.

Senler, one of the most renowned names in Muslim women's struggle for religious freedom, died in 2019. A foundation with the same name was established one year later to honour her.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan