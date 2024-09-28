Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attacks in Palestine and Lebanon.

"With Israeli aggression unbounded, Lebanon on target, we are now in uncharted waters," Fidan said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. "Intense bombing continues unabated, without distinction of civilians and military targets."

His remarks came after the Israeli army carried out a heavy and unprecedented airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb area and claimed to have attacked the main headquarters of the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

The Security Council should take up its "essential task," he stressed. "I urge all of you to stop this war and Israeli aggression."

"Today, we are confronted with a blade, sharp turning point ... our so valued rules-based order is in shambles.

"This erosion is getting irreversible with each passing day. Wisdom calls...to stop this barbaric war in Gaza before it expands to the West Bank, Lebanon and beyond," said Fidan.

Immediate cease-fire deal