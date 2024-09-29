WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany to deny citizenship to those using pro-Palestine slogan online
Individuals who use, like, or comment on "From the river to the sea" on social media will not be eligible for German citizenship, local media reports.
Germany to deny citizenship to those using pro-Palestine slogan online
The slogan's roots date back to the 1960s, demanding the complete liberation of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.  / Photo: AFP
September 29, 2024

Germany will deny citizenship to those who share, like, or comment on the slogan "From the river to the sea" on social media, which is associated with support for Palestine, local media reported on Sunday.

North German Radio and Television (NDR) stated that individuals who use, like, or comment on the slogan "From the river to the sea" on social media will not be eligible for German citizenship.

The German Interior Ministry's new regulations specify that using this slogan will disqualify individuals from becoming German citizens.

Recommended

The slogan's roots date back to the 1960s, demanding the complete liberation of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.

This decision follows the enactment of Germany's dual citizenship law on June 27.

RelatedThe story behind ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control