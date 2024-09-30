Israel’s longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secured much-needed support from one of his main rivals to ensure his political survival amid Tel Aviv’s two-pronged war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of the New Hope party who unsuccessfully challenged Netanyahu’s leadership in the Likud party in the past, has joined his government as a minister without portfolio.

On the weekend, right after the Israeli government launched large-scale attacks on Beirut that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah alongside many civilians, the Netanyahu government announced the reunion of the old foes.

The two former enemies cemented their friendship by showering fulsome praise on each other.

Netanyahu called Sa’ar a man of “broad vision” who brings “creative solutions to complex problems”. In return, the former Likud member, whose new party holds four crucial seats in the Knesset, credited the prime minister with showing “noteworthy determination” against Israel’s enemies.

“There’s no point continuing to sit in the opposition, where most members’ positions on the war issue are different, even far from my own. Right now, it is my duty to try to contribute at the table where decisions are made,” Sa’ar said.

Sa’ar has previously served in Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet without a portfolio and some speculated prior to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon that the prime minister would replace Yoav Gallant, a relatively moderate figure, who has shown some resistance against him, with the New Hope head.

“The mystery was solved… Netanyahu is close to a secret understanding with Knesset member Gideon Sa'ar of the New Hope-United Right on Sa'ar's joining the government,” wrote Amos Harel, an Israeli military analyst, two weeks ago.

Now, Sa’ar, whose party’s four members will be crucial for Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government’s long-term political survival, will again serve as a minister without a portfolio and some still argue that at some point he will succeed Gallant. With Sa’ar’s support, the Netanyahu coalition holds 68 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

“I appreciate the fact that Gideon Sa’ar has answered my request and agreed to join the government. This move contributes to the unity among us, and to our unity in the face of our enemies,” said Netanyahu, who neutralised one of his most dangerous political opponents.

The 57-year-old Sa’ar, who left the emergency war government earlier this year, after Netanyahu refused to hand him a ministerial post in his cabinet, shares Netanyahu’s uncompromising approach on national security issues and the war on Gaza.

Who is Sa’ar?