TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israel is using every means to paint the region in blood — Erdogan
Turkish President remarks at Teknofest that Israel escalates its provocations whenever peace or a ceasefire seems possible, deepening the region's suffering.
Israel is using every means to paint the region in blood — Erdogan
Erdogan said that Israel first used Hamas as an excuse to occupy Gaza; now using Hezbollah as an excuse to occupy Lebanon. / Photo: AA
October 4, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of deliberate provocations and efforts to undermine peace in the region, citing Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon.

Speaking on Türkiye's premier technology event Teknofest, Erdogan stated, “Every time we get closer to a ceasefire and peace in the region, Israel escalates provocations, using every means to plunge our geography into grief.”

Erdogan warned that Israel's plan extends beyond Gaza and Lebanon, stating, “A sinister plan is in motion, not limited to Gaza, the West Bank, or Lebanon. It is not difficult to see what Israel's ultimate goal is.”

Addressing Israel's military strikes, the president condemned the killings, particularly of infants, calling it a "state of madness." He also criticised the West for its continued support of Israel, saying, “It's tragic that the West continues to back this network of massacres.”

Erdogan emphasised that those supplying weapons are just as responsible as those using them, remarking, “Every drop of blood spilled is as much on the hands of those supplying the bombs as those dropping them.”

He also issued a firm statement against attempts to partition the region, vowing, “We will not allow our region to be torn apart again by a new Sykes-Picot-like division.”

Erdogan said that Israel first used Hamas as an excuse to occupy Gaza; now using Hezbollah as an excuse to occupy Lebanon.

RelatedTürkiye condemns Israel for declaring UN chief 'persona non grata'
Recommended

Teknofest: "Youth epic"

Erdogan praised the impact of Teknofest, describing it as a "youth epic" and "technological revolution."

He lauded the festival for being the powerful voice of idealistic youth growing in Anatolia, adding, "Teknofest shows that foreign dependency is not our destiny."

He highlighted that Türkiye has increased the share of indigenous production in its defence industry to 80 percent.

Türkiye is now among the top three countries globally in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), he said.

Erdogan also acknowledged the country's success in research and development, as well as in design centers, noting that Teknofest plays a key role in enhancing Türkiye's technology ecosystem.

In a shift to digital security concerns, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to fortify its resilience to cyberattacks and digital terrorism.

“We are constantly enhancing our resistance against state-sponsored cyberattacks and digital terror operations,” he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan