Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of deliberate provocations and efforts to undermine peace in the region, citing Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon.

Speaking on Türkiye's premier technology event Teknofest, Erdogan stated, “Every time we get closer to a ceasefire and peace in the region, Israel escalates provocations, using every means to plunge our geography into grief.”

Erdogan warned that Israel's plan extends beyond Gaza and Lebanon, stating, “A sinister plan is in motion, not limited to Gaza, the West Bank, or Lebanon. It is not difficult to see what Israel's ultimate goal is.”

Addressing Israel's military strikes, the president condemned the killings, particularly of infants, calling it a "state of madness." He also criticised the West for its continued support of Israel, saying, “It's tragic that the West continues to back this network of massacres.”

Erdogan emphasised that those supplying weapons are just as responsible as those using them, remarking, “Every drop of blood spilled is as much on the hands of those supplying the bombs as those dropping them.”

He also issued a firm statement against attempts to partition the region, vowing, “We will not allow our region to be torn apart again by a new Sykes-Picot-like division.”

Erdogan said that Israel first used Hamas as an excuse to occupy Gaza; now using Hezbollah as an excuse to occupy Lebanon.