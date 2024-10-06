TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye delivers humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bosnia and Herzegovina
Mayor of the city of Konjic of Bosnia and Herzegovina voices gratitude to Türkiye, saying that Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD)'s support would provide necessary shelter for displaced residents.
Türkiye delivers humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bosnia and Herzegovina
The recent flooding has left 18 people killed and caused widespread damage across Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2024

Türkiye has announced plans to deliver a comprehensive disaster relief package to flood-hit areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Writing on X on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to those killed in the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We are delivering our aid, including emergency shelter and nutrition needs to the region … where the lifeless bodies of 18 people were reached and search and rescue operations for 40 people continue," he added.

The package includes 96 generators, 60 containers, 168 beds, 84 kitchen sets, 1,050 blankets, 1,130 food parcels and provisions, two tons of flour, 10 water drainage pumps, two water pallets, personal care sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, and drinking water, Erdogan announced.

RelatedGlobal rescue teams arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina after deadly floods
Recommended

Türkiye ready to help meet any needs

Visiting the hardest-hit regions, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Deputy Head Hamza Tasdelen said Türkiye is ready to meet all shelter needs and whatever needs to be done in the region.

Osman Catic, mayor of the city of Konjic, voiced gratitude to Türkiye, saying that AFAD's support would provide necessary shelter for displaced residents.

The recent flooding has left 18 people killed and caused widespread damage across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan