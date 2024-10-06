Türkiye has announced plans to deliver a comprehensive disaster relief package to flood-hit areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Writing on X on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to those killed in the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We are delivering our aid, including emergency shelter and nutrition needs to the region … where the lifeless bodies of 18 people were reached and search and rescue operations for 40 people continue," he added.

The package includes 96 generators, 60 containers, 168 beds, 84 kitchen sets, 1,050 blankets, 1,130 food parcels and provisions, two tons of flour, 10 water drainage pumps, two water pallets, personal care sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, and drinking water, Erdogan announced.