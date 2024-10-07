Europe's Hera asteroid probe blasted off from Florida on a SpaceX rocket, beginning a two-year voyage to revisit an asteroid bashed off course by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022.

The return visit to the Dimorphos asteroid two years after the historic collision marks the latest step in efforts to see whether an incoming small asteroid could if needed, be deflected from Earth to prevent potentially widespread damage.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the probe lifted off at around 1453 GMT, according to a live webcast.

The European Space Agency selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch to fill a gap in Europe's own access to space.

Dimorphos is a moonlet of Didymos, which is defined as a near-Earth asteroid.

Post-impact survey