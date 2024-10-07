WORLD
Europe launches Hera probe to study deflected asteroid
Hera's s two-year journey to Dimorphos, the asteroid deflected by NASA's DART mission in 2022, aims to assess the aftermath of the impact and refine techniques for asteroid deflection, a vital strategy for planetary defence.
The European Space Agency selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch to fill a gap in Europe's own access to space. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

Europe's Hera asteroid probe blasted off from Florida on a SpaceX rocket, beginning a two-year voyage to revisit an asteroid bashed off course by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022.

The return visit to the Dimorphos asteroid two years after the historic collision marks the latest step in efforts to see whether an incoming small asteroid could if needed, be deflected from Earth to prevent potentially widespread damage.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the probe lifted off at around 1453 GMT, according to a live webcast.

The European Space Agency selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch to fill a gap in Europe's own access to space.

Dimorphos is a moonlet of Didymos, which is defined as a near-Earth asteroid.

Post-impact survey

DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was a proof-of-concept mission designed to use a spacecraft to nudge a celestial object that might otherwise strike Earth. Dimorphos and Didymos do not pose an actual threat to Earth.

The spacecraft collided on Sept. 26, 2022, at about 22,530 kph into Dimorphos, roughly 11 million km from Earth.

Scientists said in March that the collision changed not only the small asteroid's path but its shape as well.

Built by Germany's OHB SE, Hera will conduct a post-impact survey of Dimorphos to help expand the US space agency's experimental collision two years ago into a repeatable strategy for planetary defence, according to ESA.

There are more than half a million asteroids in the Solar System, of which over 25,000 are classified as near-Earth objects. Of these, more than 1,000 are in ESA's risk list, meaning that they merit close follow-up observations, according to the agency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
