Friday, October 18, 2024

1747 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had launched drones at a military base in central Israel.

Separately, the group said it targeted the Israeli city of Haifa and areas to its north with rockets, dedicating one of the salvos to the group's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah fighters launched "a salvo of rockets... that targeted the city of Haifa", the group said in a statement, adding the attack was "at the service" of Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month.

1705 GMT — Afghanistan expresses 'profound sorrow' over Sinwar's killing

Afghanistan's Taliban government has said it felt "profound sorrow" over the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"It is with profound sorrow that we have received the news of the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar," government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding his killing would "serve to intensify and fortify the resistance" against Israeli forces.

1626 GMT — Palestine calls on UN to act against Gaza genocide, forced displacement

Palestine has called on the UN Security Council to intervene to stop the genocide and displacement in Gaza and warned of the risks of any deals that would entrench the separation of the territory.

A statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to "fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by taking action to immediately stop the genocide and displacement of our people, push for a prisoner exchange deal, and take the necessary decisions and actions to ensure Gaza’s return to the fold of the Palestinian state and its legitimate institutions."

1614 GMT — Al Sultan Brigade commander also killed alongside Sinwar in Gaza: Hamas

Hamas has announced that Mahmoud Hamdan, also known as "Abu Yusuf," who served as the commander of the Al Sultan Brigade in Rafah, was killed alongside the group's slain leader Sinwar.

The movement said in a statement that Hamdan was killed while actively fighting against the Israeli army, reportedly alongside Sinwar.

1556 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan reiterates call for UN arms embargo on Israel

"A UN arms embargo on Israel would be an effective measure to stop it," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, vowing that Türkiye would continue to advocate for such a step "on every platform."

Erdogan warned that each day without a ceasefire brings the region closer to a wider war. He stated that Israel is seeking provocations to spread the conflict.

1553 GMT — Gaza war must end with establishment of Palestinian state: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the war in Gaza must end with the establishment of a "full-fledged" Palestinian state, urging the Middle East Quartet to be reactivated in order to resume mediation efforts in the region.

"The primary solution to the Palestinian problem is the establishment of a fully-fledged Palestinian state. The Russian side has upheld this position since the Soviet era," he remarked during a meeting with BRICS media managers in Moscow.

1453 GMT — It is 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has slammed attacks on UN peacekeepers as "unacceptable" after the UN force reported Israeli troops firing at their positions in south Lebanon.

"I consider targeting UNIFIL unacceptable, and I ask once again, that all parties strive to ensure at all times that the safety of each of these soldiers is guaranteed," Meloni told a press conference in Beirut.

1416 GMT — Russia urges UN chief to stand up for his peacekeepers in Lebanon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to stand up in support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping troops who have been targeted by Israeli army attacks in southern Lebanon over the past week.

At a press conference in Istanbul after a meeting of the 3+3 format on the South Caucasus involving Iran, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Lavrov said the participants extensively discussed the situation in the Middle East.

"When UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are forced to relocate because Israel needs to strike the positions they occupy, it crosses a (red) line. I sincerely hope that the UN secretary-general will take a principled stance in support of his staff," Lavrov emphasised.

1416 GMT — Muslim Labour councillors in UK call for immediate suspension of arms sales to Israel

More than 100 Labour Muslim councilors have called on the British prime minister to completely and immediately halt arms sales to Israel which has killed 42,500 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7 last year.

In a letter to Keir Starmer, the signatories representing communities all across Britain stressed the tragic human toll in occupied Gaza has been "unimaginable."

1400 GMT — Israel calls up one more reserve brigade for Lebanon incursion

The Israeli army has called up an additional reserve brigade to its northern border as it continues to battle Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF (army) is calling up an additional reserve brigade for operational missions in the northern arena," a military statement said.

"This will enable the continuation of combat efforts against Hezbollah and the achievement of the goals of the war, including the safe return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes," the statement added.

1315 GMT — Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas politburo chief Sinwar

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they mourned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.

"My sincere condolences and great blessings to the Hamas movement and the dear Palestinian people for the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom," a spokesman for rebel group wrote on X, adding that "Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices".

1301 GMT — Sinwar was chief obstacle to Gaza ceasefire, White House claims

Hamas leader Sinwar was the 'chief obstacle' to securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and his killing by Israel creates an "inflection point" that could accelerate talks to wind down the war, White House spokesperson John Kirby claims.

1300 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught rises to 42,500

At least 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,546 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1232 GMT — Israeli strikes on Jabalia camp kill six Palestinians, wound 50

Six Palestinians have been killed and 50 others injured in Israeli air strikes targeting a house and a group of civilians in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, which has been under assault for 14 days.

Al Awda Hospital reported in a statement that three Palestinians were killed and 50 injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in Jabalia Camp.

A medical source at Kamal Adwan Hospital confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in another Israeli strike on a gathering of civilians in the Al Fakhura area of Jabalia.

1212 GMT — Hamas vows to continue struggle, confirms Sinwar's killing

A top political leader of Hamas, Khalil al Hayya, has confirmed the killing of the group's leader Sinwar.

Al Hayya, in a video statement, reiterated the Palestinian militant group’s stance that it will not release the hostages captured in the group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel until there is a cease-fire in the yearlong war on Gaza.

"Those prisoners will not return to you before the end of the aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal from Gaza," he said.

1050 GMT — Jordan denies Israeli reports of its soldiers crossing border

Jordan's military dismissed Israeli media reports alleging that military personnel from the kingdom had crossed its western borders into Israel.

In an official statement, the Jordanian army urged the public to “rely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation.”

Earlier, two Israeli soldiers were reported injured in a shooting incident by armed individuals who allegedly infiltrated from Jordan near the southern Dead Sea region.

The Israeli army announced that two of the infiltrators were "neutralised" and that a potential third suspect might be at large.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the armed individuals reportedly crossed the border on foot, dressed in military uniforms.

1030 GMT — Belgium opens war crimes probe into soldier fighting for Israel in Gaza

Belgian authorities said they have launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by a Belgian-Israeli soldier fighting for Israel in Gaza.

The federal prosecutor's office said the probe focuses on a Belgian member of an elite unit of the Israeli military comprising several other dual passport holders.

"We have opened a file on possible war crimes," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told AFP.

The suspect, who has not been named, is said to be a man in his 20s from Brussels' upmarket suburb of Uccle.

1020 GMT — Israel sends more troops to Gaza, intensifies raids on civilians

The Israeli military said it sent another army unit to support its forces operating in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, where residents said tanks blew up roads and houses as they thrust further into the enclave.

Residents of Jabalia in northern Gaza said Israeli tanks had reached the heart of the camp, using heavy air and ground fire, after pushing through suburbs and residential districts.

They added that the Israeli army was destroying dozens of houses on a daily basis, sometimes from the air and the ground and by placing bombs in buildings then detonating them remotely.