Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Türkiye and the region must be prepared for a potential war between Israel and Iran because there is a "high possibility" of an outbreak.

"The war between Israel, Iran needs to be considered a high possibility," Fidan said on a television program on Thursday.

"I believe that assessing this as a high possibility by regional states would be the most prudent step, as we need to be prepared for such a scenario, both as a country and as a region. This spread is certainly not the kind of expansion we desire. The widespread nature of war in the region and the triggering of instability areas are not what we wish for," he added.

Türkiye does not support "any conflict with Iran that could escalate into war," said Fidan, adding that Ankara is completely against it, while noting Tehran has the right to defend itself if Iran exercises that right.

Touching on Türkiye's foreign and security policies, Fidan said Türkiye does not "have our eyes an inch of anyone's land and aims to conduct relations more through regional development, stability, and prosperity."

Fidan pointed out the rivalry between China and the US is set to escalate, referring to the economic competition between the two nations.