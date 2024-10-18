Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, held from October 22 to 24, their foreign ministries announced on Friday. Both leaders will participate in the summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the summit, Xi will engage in the leaders' meeting, expert dialogues, and other scheduled events, where he will hold in-depth discussions with fellow leaders on the current global landscape, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing.

China is ready to work with all parties to promote BRICS cooperation, to usher in a new era of unity and self-reliance in the Global South, and jointly promote peace and development in the world, Mao said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed Modi’s participation, stating that the summit focused on “strengthening multilateralism” will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

The Indian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and other leaders in Kazan, Russia.

The 16th BRICS Summit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of current BRICS initiatives and explore future areas of collaboration.

BRICS is an acronym for its founding members—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—representing a coalition of major emerging economies.

Russia has confirmed that, alongside leaders from the founding BRICS members, this year’s summit will also welcome top leaders from Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, which joined the bloc during its first expansion this year, bringing the total membership to nine.