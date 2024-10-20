Members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the world’s largest broadcasting union with 230 members from 65 countries, have gathered in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of media.

The event, proudly hosted by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), marks the 61st General Assembly of the union with the theme "The Nexus of AI, Broadcasting, and Society".

Key meetings were held on Sunday under the leadership of TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, who has been serving as ABU President since 2023.

“We are here to address the barriers in the media sector, share ideas, and make decisions that will shape ABU’s future,” he said in an address to the convention on the event's third day.

The ABU Presidential Meeting, Executive Board discussions, and bilateral talks reviewed the union’s three-year action plan and strategic goals for the future. The day’s events also included the Technical Committee meeting, the Sports Group meeting, and a forum on broadcasting.