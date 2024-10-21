The network of Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which orchestrated the 2016 defeated coup attempt, has been a thorny issue for Türkiye’s foreign policy.

Fetullah Gulen, who established his cult in the early 1970s, died on Sunday in the United States, where he had been in self-exile for years.

Despite Ankara’s repeated requests and the evidence it had shared on Gulen’s illegal activities, Washington refused to extradite him. This marred the relations between the two NATO allies.

The FETO continues to pose a threat to the international community from countries where it operates schools and other companies.

Gulen’s terror group had established a vast empire of educational institutions, private companies, banks, media outlets, and civil associations within Türkiye and other countries. This expansion was at the centre of a long-drawn plan to infiltrate and undermine Türkiye’s military, intelligence agencies, and judiciary.

Since the failed 2016 coup, which killed more than 250 people and wounded thousands, the Turkish state has removed FETO members from government institutions. Ankara has also warned allies to take similar steps.

The failed coup

On the night of July 15, 2016, tanks rolled across the bridges over the Istanbul Strait, and fighter jets fired on Turkish civilians as Türkiye went through a dramatic coup attempt.

Subsequent investigations found that FETO was behind the coup attempt that aimed to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The coup plotters set up positions on strategic points in Istanbul and Ankara, including bridges, as low-flying fighter jets zoomed past, breaking the sound barriers and causing panic.

As the night unfolded, key figures, including Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for citizens to resist, leading to widespread civilian action against the coup.

The coup attempt was ultimately thwarted, but not without significant loss and turmoil. It resulted in 253 civilian deaths and over 2,700 injuries.

Subsequently, the US authorities turned a deaf ear to Türkiye’s requests to extradite Gulen, who died at the age of 82. FETO has used the US as a base of its activities, and from where it operates hundreds of charter schools and NGOs.

FETO’s global network

FETO has a considerable presence internationally, including private schools -- approximately 150 charter schools in the US -- and hospitals, which serve as a revenue stream for the criminal cult.

FETO-linked charter schools in the US are being used both to raise funds as they siphon off American taxpayer dollars, employ followers of Fetullah Gulen, and then have FETO teachers tie a significant percentage of their income back to the terror group.

FETO schools in the US have faced legal challenges over financial mismanagement, misappropriation of public funds, and for abusing the immigration process.

Over the years, the terrorist network has scammed billions of dollars in American taxpayers' money.

The group has also operated in several European Union countries, including Germany. It also has a strong presence in the Balkans, Central Asia, and several African countries.

Some of the organisation's activities have laid bare its criminal intentions.

FETO defrauds US Army

In an investigation in 2020, it was revealed that a FETO member in the US was involved in a multi-million dollar conspiracy to defraud the Pentagon.

A Turkish-American car dealer, Hurriyet Arslan, with links to FETO in New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in an international conspiracy to steal millions of dollars from the US Department of Defense.