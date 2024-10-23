Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s last act of defiance, caught on drone camera and televised the world over, has spawned a new Arab phrase for resistance – and symbolising the unwavering Palestinian spirit of fighting to the end.

Though it is unclear who first used the term but “Asa al Sinwar” – Arabic for "Sinwar's Stick" – has become the rallying cry for social media users since the former political bureau head of Hamas was caught on camera moments before his death, throwing a stick at a drone inside a damaged building in Gaza.

Sinwar’s act has since then become a powerful metaphor for resistance for Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories where they have been facing a brutal war by Israel since October 7, 2023.

“He died a hero, attacking not fleeing, clutching his rifle, and engaging against the occupation army at the front line,” the Hamas said in a statement earlier this month.

Sinwar’s defiance resonated deeply with many.

Many social media users shared the same explanation to describe the Hamas leader’s final act: “It means you've tried absolutely everything and had nothing else left except a stick.”

“‘I threw Sinwar's stick at it’ means you gave it your all after you've exhausted all your efforts to achieve your goals.”

The tributes came from far and wide.

Zafarul-Islam Khan, the former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission in India, said, “They thought he was dead, and with him, the Palestinian Freedom Movement too died. Within days of his martyrdom, Sinwar has become a legend. A new Arabic proverb has just been coined: "I hit him with the Sinwar stick", meaning I fought him with all my strength till the last breath.”