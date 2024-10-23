CULTURE
5 MIN READ
'Call of Duty' vs 'Call of Geo-politics': controversy hits gaming franchise
Kuwait just banned Call of Duty's newest version. Here's a look at some of the controversial depictions that have been made in the game 👇.
'Call of Duty' vs 'Call of Geo-politics': controversy hits gaming franchise
Call of Duty gaming franchise has often faced controversies. / Photo: TRT World
October 23, 2024

Kuwait has banned the release of the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” which features Saddam Hussein and is set in part in the 1990s Gulf War.

Kuwait has not publicly acknowledged banning the game, a tentpole product for the Microsoft-owned developer Activision, which is set to be released worldwide on Friday.

But Activision acknowledged in a statement that the game “has not been approved for release in Kuwait." it did not elaborate.

The video game, a first-person shooter, follows CIA operatives fighting at times in the United States and also in the Middle East. Game-play trailers for the game show burning oilfields, a painful reminder for Kuwaitis.

There also are images of Saddam and Iraq's old three-star flag in the footage released by developers ahead of the game's launch.

The game's multiplayer section, a popular feature of the series, includes what appears to be a desert shootout in Kuwait called Scud, probably named after the missiles Saddam's forces fired during the war. Another is called Babylon, after the ancient city in Iraq.

This is not the first time the popular gaming franchise has landed in a controversy for the depiction of places and people in the game, which has faced criticism for the portrayal of Asian and Middle Eastern people as villains.

RelatedFortnite launches 'Chapter 2' after Call of Duty challenge

Massacre at a Russian airport

“Call of Duty," which hit the market in 2003 as a first-person shooter game set in World War II, has expanded into an empire worth billions of dollars now owned by Microsoft.

But it also has been controversial as its gameplay entered the realm of geopolitics. China and Russia both banned chapters in the franchise.

"No Russian" is a mission in the 2009 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The mission in the game became controversial as it allowed players to take part in a terrorist attack at a Russian airport, killing civilians.

Critiques called the storyline "nonsensical" and mocked the option to skip the level. Due to the level's graphic violence, the level was censored in international versions of the game, including its complete removal from the Russian edition.

Recommended
RelatedActivision raises 2020 forecast as "Call of Duty" gets lockdown boost

Castro had the last laugh

Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader, and the target of an assassination attempt by the US, was part of 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The mission, titled “Operation 40”, shows American operatives Mason, Woods, and Bowman attempting to assassinate Fidel Castro. Mason successfully kills him but later reveals that they killed a body double instead.

Cuba called the version of the game a “perverse” piece of American propaganda and jabbed at Washington for its numerous failures to assassinate Castro.

The China protest

In 2020, the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War trailer featured real-life historical documentary footage, including that of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

The official two-minute teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated worldwide release of Activision was banned in China as Beijing has maintained a tight vigil on the historicity and memorialisation of the 1989 protests.

Related5 best-selling games of all time

Muslim anger

In 2021, the gaming franchise faced a strong backlash in Muslim countries after it's latest editon was accused of disrespecting the Islamic faith.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies had a few scenes in which pages from what appears to be the Quran, the holiest book of Islam, were seen scattered on the floor.

This led to an uproar on social media and calls for a boycott of the game. The gaming franchise later apologised.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz