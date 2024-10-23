The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide in Gaza by Israel, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS heads of state summit on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the world nations "have a responsibility" to act against funding Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

"As the UN General Assembly has now resolved, the countries of the world have a responsibility to promote the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," he said.

Ramaphosa said his country is gravely concerned at the further escalation of a conflict that has already caused so much death and destruction.

"As the world bears witness to the continued plight of the Palestinian people, South Africa is compelled to emulate the spirit of solidarity,” he said.

The South African leader said his country understands the value of global support for a people’s right to self-determination and statehood, owing to its history of apartheid.

Genocide case against Israel

South Africa filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) tribunal based in The Hague in late 2023, accusing Israel, which has bombed Gaza since last October, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Several countries, including, Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia, have all joined the case which began public hearings in January.