Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has entered mass production and is expected to be exported within the next five to six months according to Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish defence giant Baykar.

Speaking on Saturday at the SAHA EXPO 2024, a biannual defence and aerospace exhibition organised by Türkiye and Europe's largest industrial cluster SAHA Istanbul, Bayraktar highlighted that the TB3 UCAV builds on the success of its predecessor.

Bayraktar TB3 will have the added capability of landing on naval platforms and is poised to be a versatile addition to Türkiye’s growing arsenal of defence technology.

Bayraktar, who is also the chairperson of SAHA Istanbul, further stressed that the rapid growth of Türkiye's defence industry was on full display at the expo, which has expanded to 90,000 square metres from 10,000 square metres at its inception.

“This year, 1,478 companies participated, with 766 international companies and 712 domestic firms,” Bayraktar noted, underscoring the event’s rising global influence.

Major agreements were finalised during the expo, including export contracts valued at $6.2 billion, according to Bayraktar, who said a total of 123 signing ceremonies were held in a record-breaking achievement for the Turkish defence sector.

Defence exports surge