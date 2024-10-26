TÜRKİYE
Bayraktar TB3 enters mass production, export timeline within months: Baykar
The state-of-the-art unmanned combat aerial vehicle is poised to be a versatile addition to Türkiye’s growing arsenal of defence technology.
Bayraktar TB3 will have the added capability of landing on naval platforms. / Photo: AA
October 26, 2024

Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has entered mass production and is expected to be exported within the next five to six months according to Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish defence giant Baykar.

Speaking on Saturday at the SAHA EXPO 2024, a biannual defence and aerospace exhibition organised by Türkiye and Europe's largest industrial cluster SAHA Istanbul, Bayraktar highlighted that the TB3 UCAV builds on the success of its predecessor.

Bayraktar TB3 will have the added capability of landing on naval platforms and is poised to be a versatile addition to Türkiye’s growing arsenal of defence technology.

Bayraktar, who is also the chairperson of SAHA Istanbul, further stressed that the rapid growth of Türkiye's defence industry was on full display at the expo, which has expanded to 90,000 square metres from 10,000 square metres at its inception.

“This year, 1,478 companies participated, with 766 international companies and 712 domestic firms,” Bayraktar noted, underscoring the event’s rising global influence.

Major agreements were finalised during the expo, including export contracts valued at $6.2 billion, according to Bayraktar, who said a total of 123 signing ceremonies were held in a record-breaking achievement for the Turkish defence sector.

Defence exports surge

ARCA, the main sponsor of SAHA EXPO 2024, was among those who inked off fresh deals, signing an export agreement exceeding $2 billion.

“ARCA now produces more artillery shells in one month than the total produced in the entire American continent,” Bayraktar said.

In addition to private sector milestones, numerous contracts were signed with Türkiye’s Ministry of Defence and major defence and aerospace giants such as ASELSAN, TUBITAK, and Roketsan, reinforcing the collaborative drive within the sector.

Baykar itself signed agreements with suppliers for camera systems.

Bayraktar noted that Türkiye’s defence exports reached $5.5 billion last year and pointed to a significant surge in artillery ammunition production, particularly driven by the private sector.

