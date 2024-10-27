On the campaign trail this weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump briefly addressed Israel’s airstrikes on Iran military sites.

"Israel is attacking – we've got a war going on, and she's out partying," Trump said at a rally in Michigan on Friday as Harris was holding an event with Beyonce in Texas.

Later, Harris on Saturday called for "de-escalation and not an escalation of activities in that region."

"I feel very strongly, we as the United States feel very strongly that Iran must stop what it is doing in terms of the threat that it presents to the region, and we will always defend Israel against any attacks by Iran in that way," she told reporters in Michigan, ignoring Tel Aviv's attack on Iran.

"Of course, we maintain the importance of supporting Israel's right to defend itself."