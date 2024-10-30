TÜRKİYE
US lawmaker criticises lack of accountability into Israeli killing of Eygi
Pramila Jayapal highlights a recent push from Congress, noting that 102 members had signed a letter calling for an independent investigation into Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s death.
October 30, 2024

US Representative Pramila Jayapal has sharply criticised the Biden administration for the lack of movement toward an independent investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi last month by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

"It has been 53 days since Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the West Bank, and we have seen no movement toward an independent investigation by the US government," Jayapal wrote on X on Tuesday.

Noting that the US is the largest backer of military assistance to Israel, she said: “If the Israeli government is unwilling or unable to follow our own domestic laws as well as international humanitarian laws, we must demand accountability.”

The congresswoman urged the US to launch its own inquiry.

“To ensure the trust of our own US citizens, we must initiate our own investigation into Eygi’s killing, use our leverage to demand changes to the IDF’s (Israeli army’s) rules of engagement, and apply our domestic laws to this situation for full accountability,” she said.

Jayapal highlighted a recent push from Congress, noting that 102 members had signed a letter calling for an independent investigation into Eygi’s death.

“My colleagues and I will not rest until we have answers,” she added.

Türkiye conducts its own investigation

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed by Israeli forces on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

She was a human rights activist and a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, which supports Palestinians using peaceful and civil methods against Israel's occupation.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli army found that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire targeting a "main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks" during the protest.

However, video evidence and eyewitness accounts have contradicted Israel's version of events.

A report by The Washington Post also revealed that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of confrontations in Beita and about 20 minutes after protesters had moved over 200 yards down the main road, away from Israeli forces.

Eygi’s family says she was killed in a targeted attack and is calling on the US government to launch an independent investigation into her killing.

Turkish authorities are also conducting their own investigation into Eygi’s killing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
