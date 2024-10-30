US Representative Pramila Jayapal has sharply criticised the Biden administration for the lack of movement toward an independent investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi last month by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

"It has been 53 days since Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the West Bank, and we have seen no movement toward an independent investigation by the US government," Jayapal wrote on X on Tuesday.

Noting that the US is the largest backer of military assistance to Israel, she said: “If the Israeli government is unwilling or unable to follow our own domestic laws as well as international humanitarian laws, we must demand accountability.”

The congresswoman urged the US to launch its own inquiry.

“To ensure the trust of our own US citizens, we must initiate our own investigation into Eygi’s killing, use our leverage to demand changes to the IDF’s (Israeli army’s) rules of engagement, and apply our domestic laws to this situation for full accountability,” she said.

Jayapal highlighted a recent push from Congress, noting that 102 members had signed a letter calling for an independent investigation into Eygi’s death.

“My colleagues and I will not rest until we have answers,” she added.

Türkiye conducts its own investigation