Over 1,000 authors and literary professionals from across the world, including Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, the Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy and other distinguished writers, have signed a pledge to boycott Israeli publishers that are complicit in Israel’s actions in Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories.

“We will not work with Israeli cultural institutions that are complicit or have remained silent observers of the overwhelming oppression of Palestinians,” the letter reads.

Signatories include Sally Rooney, the Irish author of Normal People and a long-standing critic of Israel's policies toward Palestinians as well as Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen and Booker Prize-recognized author Maaza Mengiste.

The pledge was organized by six advocacy groups, including Books Against Genocide and The Palestine Festival of Literature. They reviewed 98 Israeli publishers and found that only one, November Books, openly opposes inequality and apartheid.