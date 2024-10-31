A day after the release of the European Commission's 2024 Enlargement Strategy Report, the Turkish foreign ministry criticised "unfair assessments" of the country's political landscape.

In a detailed statement released on Thursday, the ministry acknowledged the report's positive notes, including recognition of Türkiye's advanced market economy and progress in aligning with EU standards. However, the statement rejected biased interpretations of Türkiye's internal political dynamics.

Key points of contention include the report's treatment of the Cyprus issue, with Türkiye asserting that the EU's approach unconditionally favours the Greek Cypriot position.

"The report reflects the unrealistic, unlawful and maximalist views of Greece and the Greek Cypriot side while completely disregarding the legitimate concerns and justified policies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," it said.

The ministry emphasised that any settlement of the Cyprus dispute must involve only the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers, and the United Nations.