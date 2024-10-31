TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects EU Enlargement Report, calls for fresh perspective
Turkish foreign ministry says the EU can't decide the fate of Turkish Cypriots on its own.
The ministry emphasised that any settlement of the Cyprus dispute must involve only the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers, and the United Nations. / Photo: AA / Others
October 31, 2024

A day after the release of the European Commission's 2024 Enlargement Strategy Report, the Turkish foreign ministry criticised "unfair assessments" of the country's political landscape.

In a detailed statement released on Thursday, the ministry acknowledged the report's positive notes, including recognition of Türkiye's advanced market economy and progress in aligning with EU standards. However, the statement rejected biased interpretations of Türkiye's internal political dynamics.

Key points of contention include the report's treatment of the Cyprus issue, with Türkiye asserting that the EU's approach unconditionally favours the Greek Cypriot position.

"The report reflects the unrealistic, unlawful and maximalist views of Greece and the Greek Cypriot side while completely disregarding the legitimate concerns and justified policies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," it said.

The ministry emphasised that any settlement of the Cyprus dispute must involve only the two sides on the island, the three guarantor powers, and the United Nations.

The statement also highlighted some constructive elements, noting the report's acknowledgement of Türkiye's improved relations with Greece and its constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministry called on the EU to lift political blockages imposed in July 2019 and to adopt a more strategic approach to bilateral relations.

Türkiye also expressed a continued commitment to EU relations, stressing Türkiye's "clear and strong political will" to enhance ties. It called for the EU to implement recommendations from the Joint Communication without additional preconditions.

It pointedly rejected the report's characterisation of regional issues, particularly regarding Greece and Northern Cyprus, stating that the EU "does not possess the authority or jurisdiction to determine the borders of third countries."

As a candidate country, Türkiye appears to be seeking a recalibration of its EU membership process, emphasising the need for a "fresh perspective" and "tangible measures" to move forward.

