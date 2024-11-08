US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out "all lawful orders."

Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new US leadership.

In a memo to US troops that was sent out on Wednesday night and publicly released on Thursday, Austin said, "the US military will also continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security."

Speaking with reporters later on Wednesday in Miami, Austin said he believed senior Pentagon leaders will continue to do the right thing.

"These senior leaders will stay focused on the task at hand, and it is defending this country, taking care of our troops, succeeding through teamwork," he said.

Austin scrapped 9/11 plea deal is valid: judge

Meanwhile, Plea agreements with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants are valid and binding, a US military judge said in a ruling published Thursday, three months after the deals were scrapped by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.