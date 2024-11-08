Fourteen Canadian school boards are suing four social media giants for CAN$8 billion (US$7.57 billion), claiming the platforms damaged students’ health.

The boards allege that Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram have, according to court filings, “rewired the way children think, behave and learn,” the Toronto Star reported Thursday.

The school boards, which represent more than one million students in the province of Ontario, say the injuries to students’ mental health and well-being has cost them billions in staff supports to try to correct the damage.

Four original school boards launched a lawsuit last March for $4.5 billion, and the number has now jumped to 12, along with two private schools, and the claimants are now seeking $8 billion in damages with separate but similar litigation.

Besides the money, all the boards want changes in the four social media giants to lessen the impact on students. The social media giants have said they will defend the claims.

A Snapshot spokesperson says the platform “was intentionally designed to be different from traditional social media, with a focus on helping Snapchatters communicate with their close friends,” the Toronto Star reported.

“Snapchat opens directly to a camera rather than a feed of content and has no traditional public likes or comments.”