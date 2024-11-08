WORLD
Stein and Trump gain surprising support among Muslim voters — CAIR poll
Muslim voters boosted Jill Stein with 53.2% support, Donald Trump with 21% and Harris with mere 20.3% vote, says Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Poll shows "a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters," says CAIR. / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2024

American Muslim voters overwhelmingly backed Green Party's candidate Jill Stein in the 2024 presidential election, with 53.2 percent casting ballots in her favour, according to a new survey on the just-concluded US elections.

President-elect Donald Trump received 21.4 percent of the Muslim vote, while Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 20.3 percent vote, according to the poll results relased by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (or CAIR) on Friday.

In Michigan, Stein received even stronger support, with 59 percent of 502 Muslim respondents backing her, compared to 22 percent for Trump and 14 percent for Harris, according to the poll.

The poll, conducted by the nation's largest Muslim advocacy group, surveyed 1,575 verified American Muslim voters nationwide via text on November 5-6.

It has a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence interval, according to CAIR.

According to CAIR's National Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, frustration over the Biden administration's Gaza policy led to a "sharp drop" in Muslim support for Harris compared to Biden's 2020 Muslim voter base.

He said the poll showed "a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters."

"American Muslims made their voices heard," McCaw added, "and reaffirmed their important place in our nation’s politics."

Alongside its exit poll release, CAIR praised the election of American Muslim Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, representing California's District 12, who joins Andre Carson, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar as the fourth Muslim member of Congress.

Stein's, during the campaign, demanded an immediate end to US support for Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza and Lebanon, the lifting of the aid blockade, and the release of all hostages and political prisoners.

