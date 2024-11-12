Türkiye has rejected in the strongest terms the statements by Israeli officials calling for the illegal annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the remarks as a direct challenge to international law and a threat to the viability of the two-state solution, and called for a global response to Israel's policies.

Describing the annexation calls as evidence of Israel's long-term ambitions to seize Palestinian territory, the statement expressed deep concern over what it called Israel's "policy of genocide and occupation" against the Palestinians.

It further noted that the perceived impunity surrounding these actions has emboldened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters.

The statement called on the United Nations Security Council and the broader international community to adopt a firm stance against Israel's "unlawful policies."