More than a year of clashes that recently escalated into war have cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses and damaged nearly 100,000 homes, the World Bank has said.

Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its aerial bombardments in Lebanon, later conducting a ground invasion following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges initiated by Hezbollah over Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza.

The World Bank report on Thursday provided estimates for damage between October 8, 2023, and October 27, 2024, saying "the conflict has caused $5.1 billion in economic losses", with damage to physical structures amounting to "at least $3.4 billion" on top of that.

The losses are "largely concentrated in the commerce and tourism and hospitality sectors... as well as in the agriculture sector", the report said.

"The final cost of damage and losses for Lebanon associated with the conflict is expected to significantly exceed those presented in this assessment," the report said.

Related Lebanese economy faces 9.2% GDP plunge in 2024 due to Israel's war: UN

Economic crisis