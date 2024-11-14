BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Israel's war costs Lebanon over $5B in economic losses: World Bank
The World Bank estimates $5.1 billion in economic losses from the Israeli war between October 8, 2023, and October 27, 2024, with at least $3.4 billion in physical damage.
Israel's war costs Lebanon over $5B in economic losses: World Bank
Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its air campaign in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops following almost a year of limited. / Photo: AA
November 14, 2024

More than a year of clashes that recently escalated into war have cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses and damaged nearly 100,000 homes, the World Bank has said.

Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its aerial bombardments in Lebanon, later conducting a ground invasion following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges initiated by Hezbollah over Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza.

The World Bank report on Thursday provided estimates for damage between October 8, 2023, and October 27, 2024, saying "the conflict has caused $5.1 billion in economic losses", with damage to physical structures amounting to "at least $3.4 billion" on top of that.

The losses are "largely concentrated in the commerce and tourism and hospitality sectors... as well as in the agriculture sector", the report said.

"The final cost of damage and losses for Lebanon associated with the conflict is expected to significantly exceed those presented in this assessment," the report said.

RelatedLebanese economy faces 9.2% GDP plunge in 2024 due to Israel's war: UN

Economic crisis

Recommended

The conflict has also "damaged an estimated 99,209 housing units" - mainly in Lebanon's war-torn south near the border with Israel - totalling $2.8 billion in damages, it said.

Eighty-one percent of damaged and destroyed houses are located in the Tyre, Nabatieh, Saida, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts.

The World Bank estimates that the conflict cut Lebanon's real GDP growth for 2024 by at least 6.6 percent.

Lebanon had already been reeling since 2019 from an intense economic crisis that pushed most of the population into poverty.

"This compounds five years of sustained sharp economic contraction in Lebanon that has exceeded 34 percent of real GDP, losing the equivalent of 15 years of economic growth," the World Bank said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week