WORLD
3 MIN READ
Central America braces for Tropical Storm's 'life-threatening' downpour
Sara is moving west toward the northern coast of Honduras at a speed of 10 mph (16 kph), and is expected to weaken over the next few days, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Central America braces for Tropical Storm's 'life-threatening' downpour
Honduras has issued a "red alert" for its northern region / Photo: AFP
November 15, 2024

Central American countries scrambled on Thursday night to make preparations for the impact of Tropical Storm Sara, with Honduras likely to be the first in the storm's path as it slowly churns from the Caribbean.

The NHC expects Sara to provoke "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides" across Honduras before moving on to Belize on Sunday.

The center forecasts accumulated rainfall of 10-20 inches (25-51 cm) over the next few days, with some areas seeing as much as 30 inches.

Through early next week, the tropical storm is expected to hit El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua, and the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, the Miami-based forecaster added, areas that are home to significant coffee production.

Honduras has issued a "red alert" for its northern region, while other countries activated emergency measures to prepare for potentially catastrophic rainfall.

Recommended

The storm was located 130 miles (209 km) southeast of the island of Guanaja, just off the Honduran coast, on Thursday night.

The tropical storm could remain "semi-stationary" off Honduras' Caribbean coast through Sunday morning, the country's National Risk Management System warned.

After Honduras, Sara will bear down on Guatemala, where local officials asked residents to secure their homes and prepare emergency supplies in the event of evacuation orders.

In Nicaragua, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced that northern coastal areas will feel the brunt of Sara's impact as it makes its away across the country. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose, Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City, Gabriela Selser and Raul Cortes in Mexico City

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe