Arab-Americans, many of whom cast their votes for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, are voicing frustration and disappointment with his cabinet appointments.

These grievances stem from the overwhelmingly pro-Israel stance of several key nominees, which many feel undermines Trump's campaign promises to pursue peace in the Middle East.

This sentiment is particularly resonant in Arab-American communities across Michigan and other swing states, where their support for Trump played a crucial role in his electoral success.

Pro-Israel appointments

Youssef Chouhoud, an assistant professor of political science at Christopher Newport University told TRT World: “Muslim or Arab-Americans should certainly not be pleased with any of the candidates that Trump has put forth for his cabinet”.

Trump’s key picks include former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel. As a staunch supporter of Greater Israel, Huckabee once said Palestinians didn’t exist.

Huckabee’s past statements, including his denial of the existence of Palestinians and his rejection of a two-state solution, have drawn sharp criticism from Arab American leaders.

Huckabee has “refused to acknowledge the occupation of Palestinian territory and refers to the West Bank as ‘Judea and Samaria’—a biblical allusion that is used by Israeli settlers and other extremists to lay claim to the land,” added Chouhoud.

While Pete Hegseth, a former US Army veteran who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been nominated for Secretary of Defense.

Calling for the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Hegseth’s anti-Muslim rhetoric also spills over into US politics. “He has made clear that he has dangerous beliefs, as evident by his lamenting Muslim birth rates and immigration. His Christian nationalist leanings are likely not going to bode well for Muslims in the US or abroad.”

Similarly, Marco Rubio, Trump's choice for secretary of state, has steadfastly opposed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and supported Israel's aggressive military incursions.

Then there’s Elise Stefanik, chosen to represent the US at the United Nations. She has a history of opposing funding for Palestinian aid programmes and has strongly criticised UN resolutions condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Many of his cabinet picks "don't look promising," Farah Khan, co-chair of the Abandon Harris in Michigan, told TRT World.

"His nominee for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard is extremely anti-Muslim and is believed to be part of the Hindutva movement, which is known for its violence against Muslims".

These appointments send “a dangerous signal,” Chouhoud added. “They do nothing to address critical concerns of Arab and Muslim Americans.”