WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel building military bases in central Gaza — report
Israeli troops established a network of fortified outposts that included communication towers and other military installations, the New York Times report says.
Israel building military bases in central Gaza — report
Israel has killed over 44,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza so far. / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2024

Israel is reportedly constructing military bases in the central areas of besieged Gaza, signalling efforts to strengthen its presence in the blockaded enclave, according to a report.

The New York Timesreported on Sunday, citing satellite imagery and video analysis, that Israeli soldiers have demolished more than 600 buildings in recent months to create a buffer zone.

The report said troops had established a network of fortified "outposts featuring communication towers and defensive installations."

The military is said to maintain at least 19 large bases in the region, alongside dozens of smaller facilities.

Many are paved and enclosed, with barracks, access roads and parking facilities for armoured vehicles.

Israel seized the four-mile Netzarim corridor — a key road that divides the enclave, said the newspaper, during the early months of the onslaught against Gaza.

The corridor has reportedly been used to prevent hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from returning to the north of Gaza.

RelatedTrump warns 'hell to pay' if hostages in Gaza aren't freed before Jan 20

US' response

Recommended

Asked by reporters about the report, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said he has seen the reports but cannot confirm.

"We've been very clear that we believe a couple of things. One, that it's important that there be a cease-fire as soon as possible in Gaza, and that we start to ensure an increased flow of aid into Gaza, humanitarian assistance," Ryder told reporters.

"We also don't believe that Israel should continue to occupy Gaza once that ceasefire... and the threat has been eliminated," he added.

The US will continue to consult its Israeli partners on that front, said Ryder, and added: "The most important thing is getting to a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and ending this terrible conflict."

A State Department spokesperson said if the reports about Israel establishing military bases are true, it would be "most certainly inconsistent with what we want to see for the region."

"And it certainly would be consistent with the principles that the secretary (Antony Blinken) laid out in Tokyo, and should they be true, it's certainly something that we will raise quite seriously with our partners in Israel," deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday at a news conference.

In November 2023, during his visit to Tokyo, Blinken said the US believes key elements should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza — not now and not after the genocidal war.

Israel has killed over 44,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza so far.

Its onslaught caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, medicine and electricity, while displacing almost the entire population of the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida