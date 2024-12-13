Ottawa and the provinces will respond robustly if the incoming Trump administration goes ahead with a promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Freeland and the 10 provincial premiers have held two phone calls recently to discuss how best to react if President-elect Donald Trump slaps a 25% tariff on US imports from Canada.

"In the event that the United States were to impose unjustified tariffs on Canada, of course we would respond, and the Canadian response would necessarily be robust. I am confident that it would be effective," Freeland told reporters.

Trump has said he will keep the tariffs in place until Canada clamps down on drugs and migrants crossing the border.

Related Trump vows 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada imports; 10% on China

All options on the table