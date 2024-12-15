Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has reaffirmed Ankara's priorities in Syria, emphasising that dismantling the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation is on top of the agenda.

"Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to reassess their position," Guler said on Sunday, revealing Türkiye’s ongoing discussions with the United States.

He was referring to Washington's push to legitimise the PKK terrorist organisation’s presence along Türkiye’s southern borders by employing PKK/YPG members in its so-called fight against Daesh.

Speaking at the Annual Evaluation Meeting held in Ankara, Guler reported on Türkiye’s significant progress in the fight against terrorism and outlined key achievements.

"With the operations we have carried out, we have neutralised 2,939 terrorists, including those in northern Iraq and Syria, since the beginning of this year," he said, adding that 99 terrorists have surrendered.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

He also emphasised that Türkiye's ongoing operations are significantly disrupting terrorist organisations through continuous and comprehensive efforts, replacing the "limited-targeted and time-bound" operations of the past.

'No problem' with Kurdish people

Guler further clarified that Türkiye has "no problem with the Kurdish populations" in Iraq and Syria. "Our problem is only and solely with the terrorists," he stressed.

PKK terrorists often plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye from northern Iraq and Syria.