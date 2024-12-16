The White House has introduced a new national strategy to combat Islamophobia—a first-of-its-kind plan aimed at tackling anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate, which has surged in recent months.

The 64-page strategy outlines over 100 steps for federal action to address discrimination, violence and bias, while promoting unity and cross-community solidarity.

The initiative builds on a similar strategy to combat anti-Semitism unveiled by President Joe Biden in May 2023.

However, critics argue the timing and content may fall short of addressing the deeper causes of anti-Muslim bigotry in the US.

Key goals of the strategy

The strategy has four basic priorities: increasing awareness of hatred against Muslims and Arabs while more widely recognising these communities' heritages; broadly improving their safety and security; appropriately accommodating Muslim and Arab religious practices by working to curb discrimination against them; and encouraging cross-community solidarity to further counter hate.

"While individuals have sometimes been targeted because they are thought to be Muslim, it is also crucial to recognise that Arabs are routinely targeted simply for being who they are," the announcement of the strategy states, noting that Muslims and Arab Americans have helped build out the nation since its founding.

It says that new data collection and education efforts are "increasing awareness of these forms of hate as well of the proud heritages of Muslim and Arab Americans".

The plan also commits to improving hate crime reporting systems, enforcing anti-discrimination laws in federally funded programmes, and calling on state, local and international bodies to adopt similar measures.

Spike in hate crimes

The release of the strategy comes against the backdrop of rising anti-Muslim hate crimes, exacerbated by recent global conflicts, particularly Israel's war in Gaza.

A tragic example was the October 2023 murder of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American boy stabbed to death in Illinois, which highlighted the growing threats faced by Muslim and Arab communities.