Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit
While the D-8 has significant potential, it has yet to fully capitalise on it, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Fidan called on Middle Eastern countries to address shared challenges through local initiatives and solutions. / Photo: AA
December 18, 2024

Türkiye's top diplomat has called for urgent support for Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon at a summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt.

Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Hakan Fidan highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis Palestinians face due to Israel’s ongoing aggression, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and caused billions of dollars in damage, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan stressed the urgent need for aid in Gaza and Lebanon, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to assisting its "brothers" by offering resources and expertise.

He also underlined the importance of regional ownership in achieving stability and peace in the Middle East, calling on the region's leaders to address shared challenges, foster collaboration, and ensure stability and peace through local initiatives and solutions.

The foreign minister called for solidarity among D-8 members, particularly against Israel’s aggression, mentioning Egypt and Iran as key stakeholders. He noted that while the D-8 has significant potential, it has yet to fully capitalise on it.

Boosting innovation and membership

Highlighting the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in national development, Fidan advocated for embracing technology to foster innovation among member countries.

Fidan also underscored the importance of empowering young people to play a greater role in strengthening the organisation, encouraging member states to collaborate more effectively.

He further expressed Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8, voicing confidence that the accession would be approved at the next summit.

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It was established to promote development and economic cooperation among member nations.

