Türkiye reports neutralising thousands of terrorists in 2024
Turkish Defence Ministry reported that the armed forces neutralised 3,038 terrorists, seized 2,450 weapons, and dismantled 1,330 shelters during 2024 counterterrorism efforts in Iraq and Syria.
Swift and continuous operations led to Türkiye’s significant counterterrorism results. / Photo: AA Archive
December 28, 2024

Türkiye this year has dealt a "major blow" to the terrorist groups PKK, its Syrian branches the YPG/PYD, as well as Daesh, particularly in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralising 3,038 terrorists since the beginning of 2024, the National Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

As part of these counterterrorism efforts, "3,038 terrorists were neutralised, 1,330 caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 pieces of ammunition were seized," the ministry said on social media.

It added that 107 terrorists surrendered during the course of the year.

The Turkish Armed Forces is continuing its operations with "unconventional, unpredictable, swift and continuous" execution principles, following a strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source, it said.

Türkiye's efforts to completely remove terrorism continue with "great determination," the ministry stressed.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, and the EU as well — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG, which also uses the name PYD, is its Syrian offshoot.

