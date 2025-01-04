WORLD
Police in US found to discriminate against people with mental disabilities
DOJ report finds Oklahoma city institutionalises mentally ill adults and escalates crises with armed police instead of mental health professionals.
Oklahoma probe is one of 12 DOJ investigations since 2021, many spurred by high-profile police killings like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.  / Photo: AP
January 4, 2025

Oklahoma City and its police department have discriminated against people with behavioural health disabilities, the US Department of Justice said after releasing the latest in a series of investigations into state and local law enforcement agencies.

In its 45-page report, the DOJ found the city unnecessarily institutionalises adults with mental illness and that the police department often escalates crisis situations by responding with armed officers instead of with behavioural health professionals.

“As a result, urgent mental health needs often go unaddressed and crisis situations are needlessly escalated, sometimes leading to avoidable use of force,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

Oklahoma City and police Chief Ron Bacy both said Thursday they were still reviewing the report.

The report said the DOJ launched the investigation in 2022 after receiving a complaint but did not provide further details. The agency, through a spokesperson, declined to comment further.

Investigations

The probe in Oklahoma is one of 12 similar investigations opened by the DOJ since April 2021. Many have been in response to high-profile deaths at the hands of police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Other completed investigations all found patterns of illegal police practices.

The DOJ concluded in its findings report that it intends to work with city and state officials to reach a resolution to their findings but added that if a resolution couldn't be reached, the agency could file a lawsuit to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In separate statements, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Gov. Kevi n Stitt acknowledged the need for improvements to the state's mental health system but were critical of the DOJ under President Joe Biden for what they characterised as federal overreach.

"We will closely review the findings, but the DOJ report appears to be an attempt to bully Oklahoma into compliance with ever-changing and undefined targets,” Drummond said.

US opens police-bias probe into Breonna Taylor's killing
