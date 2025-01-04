Oklahoma City and its police department have discriminated against people with behavioural health disabilities, the US Department of Justice said after releasing the latest in a series of investigations into state and local law enforcement agencies.

In its 45-page report, the DOJ found the city unnecessarily institutionalises adults with mental illness and that the police department often escalates crisis situations by responding with armed officers instead of with behavioural health professionals.

“As a result, urgent mental health needs often go unaddressed and crisis situations are needlessly escalated, sometimes leading to avoidable use of force,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

Oklahoma City and police Chief Ron Bacy both said Thursday they were still reviewing the report.

The report said the DOJ launched the investigation in 2022 after receiving a complaint but did not provide further details. The agency, through a spokesperson, declined to comment further.

