The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops is being marked on Monday at the site of the former death camp, a ceremony that is widely being treated as the last major observance that any notable number of survivors will be able to attend.

Nazi German forces murdered some 1.1 million people at the site in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during World War II.

Most of the victims were Jews killed in industrial-scale gas chambers, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and many others.

Elderly camp survivors, some wearing blue-and-white striped scarves that recall their prison uniforms, walked together to the Death Wall, where prisoners were executed, including many Polish who resisted the occupation of their country.

They were joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda, whose nation lost 6 million citizens during the war. He carried a candle and walked with Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum director Piotr Cywinski.

“We Poles, on whose land was occupied by Nazi Germans at that time, the Germans built this extermination industry and this concentration camp, are today the guardians of memory,” Duda said to reporters afterwards.

He spoke of the “unimaginable harm” inflicted on so many people, especially the Jewish people.

“May the memory of all the dead live on, may they rest in peace,” he said.

Russia not invited