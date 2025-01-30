Thursday, January 30, 2025

1657 GMT — Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released by Israel reached Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, their arrival cheered by hundreds of waiting Palestinians.

Israel's Prison Service confirmed that it had freed 110 prisoners as part the agreement with Palestinian resistance group Hamas for a truce in Gaza which came into effect on January 19.

There was a joyous homecoming.

Scores of Palestinians thronged the buses carrying released prisoners into the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, some offering wreaths of flowers in the colours of the Palestinian flag and warm jackets to cover the men hoisted on the shoulders of supporters.

1936 GMT — Deaths of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails prove Israel's brutality: Hamas

Hamas accused Israel of systematically abusing Palestinian prisoners following the deaths of two detainees from Gaza in Israeli prisons.

"The martyrdom of prisoners Mohammed Sharif Al-Asali and Ibrahim Ashour in the occupation's prisons once again confirms the criminal brutality of Israel in dealing with detainees and its disregard for all humanitarian values and international laws," spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou said in a statement.

He contrasted Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees with how Hamas handles Israeli prisoners, saying Palestinian resistance groups abide by international laws and ethical principles.

1906 GMT — UN chief demands 2,500 children be immediately medically evacuated from Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that 2,500 children be immediately evacuated from Gaza for medical treatment with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities, he said in a social media post.

1840 GMT — UNRWA will continue work in all Palestinian territories: UN

The United Nations said its humanitarian relief agency UNRWA would continue working in all Palestinian territories, including occupied East Jerusalem, despite Israeli legislation coming into force that cuts ties with the organisation.

"UNRWA clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open. Meanwhile, the humanitarian operations in Gaza continues, including with UNRWA work there," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

1834 GMT — Sixty-six freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Sixty-six Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli custody arrived in central Ramallah as part of the third batch of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel that was included in a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Two buses operated by the Red Cross transported the prisoners from Israel's Ofer military prison near Ramallah to a reception site in the city centre, according to an Anadolu correspondent.​​​​​​​

Ahead of the release, the Israeli army raided the town of Beitunia, deploying military vehicles and bulldozers. Soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, as well as tear gas, at Palestinians awaiting their arrival.

1830 GMT — Rebuilding Gaza could take 10-15 years: Trump's envoy

There is "almost nothing left" of Gaza and rebuilding the enclave could take 10 to 15 years, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios in an interview at the end of his trip to the region.

"People are moving north to get back to their homes and see what happened and turn around and leave ... there is no water and no electricity. It is stunning just how much damage occurred there," Witkoff told Axios.

1720 GMT — Nine released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza

Nine Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons and arrived in Gaza as part of phase three of the prisoner exchange agreement included in the recent Gaza ceasefire deal.

The prisoners entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) border crossing, located east of Rafah in the southern part of the region, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The prisoners were then transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, for medical checkups.

1710 GMT — Hamas confirms the death of Mohammed Deif

Hamas has confirmed the death of General Commander of the Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, in an Israeli strike last year.

Deif was one of Hamas's top commanders and head of its military wing.

1658 GMT — Turkish aid destined for Gaza arrives in Jordan

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said that 24 tonnes of food, destined for Gaza, has been delivered to Jordan.

The announcement came Thursday evening as an A400M plane sent by the Turkish Air Force landed in Amman Civil Airport, Jordan.

1652 GMT — Iran FM meets Hamas leaders in Doha: statement

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Hamas leaders and discussed the reconstruction of Gaza during a visit to Qatar, according to the Palestinian resistance group.

Senior leaders of Hamas attended the talks, including Shura advisory council leader Mohammed Darwish and chief negotiator Khalil al Hayya, a statement said.

The meeting, which coincided with a new hostage-prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, "covered the latest political and field developments, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, prisoner exchange efforts, and Israeli attempts to delay reconstruction and humanitarian relief", the statement said, giving no further details.

1624 GMT — Jordan calls for resuming UNRWA operations as Israeli ban takes effect

Jordan called for allowing UNRWA to operate in the occupied territories after an Israeli ban on the agency's activities.

Speaking in Amman during a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi underscored the UN agency's irreplaceable role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA plays a vital role that "cannot be substituted by any other entity", Safadi said in his comments cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

1538 GMT — EU to hold talks with Israel, Palestinians

The EU will hold separate talks with Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the coming weeks, the European Commission said, as a ceasefire in Gaza continued to hold.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is expected to meet with his counterparts from the EU's 27 nations and the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas in Brussels on February 24, the commission said.

"We will discuss the full range of issues with Israel, including the war in Gaza, regional issues, global issues and bilateral EU-Israel relations," said commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

The gathering will take place on the sidelines of the EU's foreign affairs council.

1523 GMT —Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after several hours' delay

Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, according to an AFP journalist, as part of the agreement for a truce in Gaza.

The Palestinian inmates departed the Israeli prison after Israel said it had received assurances from international mediators for the "safe release" of hostages during future exchanges.

Israel had earlier suspended the agreed upon release of Palestinians "until further notice".

1432 GMT — Bangkok confirms release of five Thai hostages in Gaza

Confirming the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza, Bangkok expressed its "deep appreciation" to mediators over their efforts in securing its citizens held since October 2023 in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said it received "confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that 5 (five) Thai hostages have been released today".

"They are now being transferred to hospital for medical treatment where officials from both the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will travel to facilitate and immediately contact their families in Thailand," it said in a statement.

1418 GMT — American hostage to be released from Gaza on Friday: Trump's envoy

US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy said that an American hostage will be released from Gaza on Friday.

"We're on top of it all — one is coming out tomorrow," said Steve Witkoff in response to a question from journalists regarding efforts to return Israeli captives holding US citizenship.

The US envoy expressed hope that the Gaza ceasefire agreement will hold until the end.

1411 GMT — Israel warns Palestinians against celebrating release of prisoners

Israeli authorities warned Palestinians against celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

The warning was delivered through leaflets and images dropped by Israeli drones around Ofer Military Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, just before Thursday's scheduled release of 110 Palestinian prisoners.

"Anyone participating in such events risks arrest. We have warned you, and we are watching you closely," reads one leaflet.

Despite these warnings, scores of Palestinians gathered outside Ofer Prison carrying flags while awaiting the release of prisoners.

1347 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 47,500 as 42 more bodies recovered from rubble

Palestinian medics recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,460, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that nine more injured people were admitted to hospitals in the 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,580 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1339 GMT — Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Nablus

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that a 42-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire in Nablus and it was notified of his death by the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority's official liaison office with the Israeli authorities.

According to witnesses, an elite Israeli force using civilian vehicles raided Nablus city and shot a Palestinian, who was walking with his family in Al-Rawda neighbourhood in eastern Nablus.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the victim as Qasem Aklik, and said that his body was seized by the Israeli army.

1244 GMT — Israel suspends release of Palestinians 'until further notice'

Israel has suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners "until further notice", army radio reported, right in the middle of the third exchange for hostages of the Gaza ceasefire.