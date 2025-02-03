I am a student of and activist against genocide, that is, all genocides, whatever the name of the perpetrators or the victims.

In the significant past, my focus on genocide has been out of necessity. My own country of birth, Myanmar – for whose freedom from military rule I was prepared to give my life – is in the dock at the International Court of Justice.

Its state-organised and popularly supported mass atrocities against the largely Muslim Rohingya people are well-documented and legally deemed in breach of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

I freed myself from the Pavlovian patriotism of “my country right or wrong”: genocide is my absolute red line.

So, last month’s 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation by the Soviet Red Army in 1945 was of natural interest to me, just as similar genocide remembrance events, whether they commemorate Srebrenica, Rwanda, the Rohingya or Cambodia.

But my stomach turned when I heard the words of Tova Friedman, a Polish-born Jewish American who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, as a five-and-half-year-old.

A five-minute video clip on Time magazine featured her address to a distinguished gathering of several dozen fellow survivors, and a dozen heads of European states – including UK’s King Charles III, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Now an age-wisened 85-year-old, Friedman shared horrific memories of the snarling German guard dogs baring their razor-sharp canine teeth, of naked women prisoners, and of the black smoke billowing out of the chimneys of the four crematoriums at the vast camp.

She talked about the slightly older girls of six or seven – some barefoot and most shrunk by “starvation” – marching, while shivering and crying, through the snow-covered path to the gas chambers.

Auschwitz to Gaza

As I listened to Friedman’s speech with growing numbness, I said to myself, ‘How could any human being hear these stories of horror and not feel excruciating pain and genuine compassion for the victims of Nazi genocide?’

In all four of my visits to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, I had heard similarly horrendous tales from my Polish guides.

In one of those visits, while walking through the women’s barrack – where prisoners deemed too ill and too incapable of producing any slave labour for the joint projects of the SS and German corporations were simply left to die – I ran my palm on the wooden bed floor of a triple-bunked bed, then covered in visible layers of dust as if my empathetic hand would touch their vanished souls.

I didn’t ask whether they were Jewish or Roma or Sinti or Polish partisan fighters.

Alas, obsessed only with the victimhood of her own ranks – the Jews – there was absolutely no display of compassion for other victims in Friedman’s speech: of not only the Nazi genocide but all post-Holocaust genocides, and in particular, the textbook genocide Israel is perpetrating against 2.3 million Palestinians.

From talking about the horrors of the Nazi genocide she experienced first-hand, Friedman abruptly switched gears and told the emotionally-charged audience about the defiant spirit she had discovered at Auschwitz.

She then proceeded to repeat the tired and old line of Israeli propaganda, linking the creation of Israel and the Holocaust: “Our revenge is to build the strong Jewish state. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East … fighting for its very existence.”

I listened to the clip repeatedly to make sense of her words and to make sure that I, an anti-genocide campaigner supporting Palestinians’ right to live and raise their families in peace, wasn’t reading anything she did not intend to mean or convey in her remembrance address.

But the only two words that sprang to mind were Kafkaesque and Orwellian.

The message she was driving home from the podium in front of the entrance to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum – and against the props of the rail track, the Nazi SS administrative building and a cattle car – signified the complete delusion that Israel is currently projecting.

That delusion is framed and expressed as a perpetual struggle against the “existential threat” of a world once again soaked in the fear and loathing of Jews.

For all practical purposes, it was a lame effort by Friedman to frame 15 months of genocide and 57 years of illegal occupation of the UN-recognised Palestine as “self-defence”.

As a matter of fact, political Zionism as a settler colonial project was hatched among Eastern European Jews in the early 1880s. That was five decades before the Nazis came to power in 1933, and 60 years before Auschwitz’s first gas chamber began its operation with the Soviet prisoners of war as its first victims.

Just a few weeks ago in Bethlehem, the renowned Palestinian theologian and activist, Rev. Munther Isaac, perceptively told us – a visiting group of genocide scholars and writers from Japan, South Korea, Canada, the US, UK and Myanmar – which I led, “Israel is a settler colony built on the land with indigenous peoples. Settler colony, by definition, necessitates ethnic cleansing.”