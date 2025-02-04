TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to host German president in Ankara for key talks
Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says that Ankara-Berlin relations will be addressed in all aspects during Steinmeier's official visit.
Türkiye and Germany share deep historical, economic, and social ties, with Germany hosting one of the largest Turkish diaspora communities in the world. / Photo: AA Archive
February 4, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara on Wednesday for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

The meeting comes at a time of evolving geopolitical dynamics in Europe and the Middle East, with both countries playing key roles in regional stability, migration policies, and defence cooperation.

The discussions will focus on defence industry cooperation, while broader Türkiye-Germany relations will be addressed in all aspects, Altun said on Tuesday.

The status and concerns of the Turkish community in Germany, which has long been a bridge between the two nations, will also be on the agenda.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on Türkiye-EU relations and pressing regional issues, reflecting Türkiye’s continued engagement with European partners on trade, security, and migration policies.

"We believe that the long-standing and deep-rooted bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany will be further strengthened through this visit," Altun said, emphasising the importance of diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

