CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Over 30 missing as landslide hits in southwest China
"Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and around 200 people were evacuated and relocated," says CCTV.
Over 30 missing as landslide hits in southwest China
Chinese authorities have also allocated 30 million yuan ($4.1 million) to support the disaster relief efforts. / Photo: AA
February 8, 2025

More than 30 people are missing after a landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

The landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 am (0350 GMT). "Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and around 200 people were evacuated and relocated," CCTV said on Saturday.

People should avoid the area as the landslide was "still ongoing", the state broadcaster added, quoting on-site rescuers. China's President Xi Jinping had ordered authorities to do "everything possible to search for and rescue missing people, minimise casualties, and properly handle the aftermath".

The country's Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online post that two people had been rescued. Emergency response teams were on site searching for survivors, it added.

Recommended

Authorities have also allocated 30 million yuan ($4.1 million) to support the disaster relief efforts.

RelatedSeveral people dead from landslides southeastern China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter