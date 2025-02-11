Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday as the two leaders expressed hope to double the bilateral trade in the next few years.

Erdogan was in Malaysia as part of his official three-country tour that would also include stops at Indonesia and Pakistan.

Türkiye and Malaysia have consistently backed each other on important international issues, including the matter of Israel’s deadly war on Gaza.

Here’s a quick look at Türkiye and Malaysia’s ties that go back several centuries.

Historical and cultural foundations

The relationship between Türkiye and Malaysia dates back to the 16th century during the Ottoman era.

Following the Portuguese invasion of the Malacca Sultanate in 1511, Malay rulers sought Ottoman support against European colonial powers. Although direct Ottoman intervention was limited, the empire’s influence as an Islamic power inspired the Malay world.

In the 19th century, ties deepened further when Sultan Abu Bakar of Johor visited Istanbul, forging close relations with Sultan Abdulhamid II These engagements led to cultural exchanges and a lasting friendship between Ottoman Türkiye and the Malay states.

Influence on legal and educational systems

The Ottoman Empire's legal system influenced the Malay world, particularly in the Sultanate of Johor.

The Mecelle Ahkam Johor, a legal code implemented in the late 19th century, was directly inspired by the Ottoman Mecelle, one of the first comprehensive codifications of Islamic civil law.