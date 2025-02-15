WORLD
Kremlin thanks Hamas for releasing its citizen held in Gaza
February 15, 2025

Russia has welcomed the release of Russian citizen Aleksandr Trufanov in Gaza.

"We thank the Hamas administration for its decision," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Saturday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also issued a written statement expressing gratitude to the Palestinian side, as well as Qatar and Egypt, for their support in securing Trufanov's release.

Recalling that three Russian citizens were released in November 2023, Zakharova emphasised that efforts will continue to secure the release of another Russian citizen still in Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives—including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship—in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel released 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal, including 36 serving life sentences and 333 others detained from Gaza after October 7, 2023.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

