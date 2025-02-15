The G7 Foreign Ministers, representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, reaffirmed their commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria and Lebanon during a meeting in Germany.

The ministers focused on the political, security, and humanitarian challenges in the region, particularly in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, according to a joint statement on Saturday.

They reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and emphasised the importance of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

They called for the release of captives and an expansion of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The G7 ministers met for the first time under Canada's presidency in 2025 on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, where they also discussed Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

They reiterated their commitment to achieving long-term peace and a strong, prosperous Ukraine, emphasising the importance of "robust security guarantees" to prevent further escalation.

The group pledged continued support for Ukraine, including financial backing and sanctions targeting Russia.

Long-term security

They emphasised that additional sanctions would depend on Russia’s willingness to engage in "good-faith efforts" to end the war, ensuring Ukraine’s "long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country."

The G7 condemned military and dual-use aid to Russia from China, North Korea, and Iran, stressing that such support "cannot be tolerated."