Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with top Ukrainian officials in Germany during this weekend’s Munich Security Conference, the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

Fidan held talks with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, according to the ministry statement on Sunday.

Details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

Following separate phone calls last week between US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, speculation is running high over a possible push for a peace deal between the two neighbouring countries.