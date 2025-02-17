Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have signed a major deal to strengthen their cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday, formalised AIIB’s commitment to provide about $5 billion in financing for public projects in Türkiye over the next three years (2025-2027).

The deal marks the first time Türkiye and AIIB have set up a multi-year framework for cooperation, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The funding will support projects in areas such as energy, transportation, the real sector, export financing, and water management, all of which focus on sustainable and green development.