Turkish Turksat 6A, Türkiye's first locally designed and produced satellite, successfully completed its first broadcast test, the nation’s industry and technology minister has announced.

"The first test broadcast of our first national communication satellite Turksat 6A, one of the biggest projects of the National Technology Movement, has been successfully completed," Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on X on Wednesday.

"Our first national communication satellite, Turksat 6A, successfully made its first test broadcast in space with TRT World," added Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the transport and infrastructure minister.