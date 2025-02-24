The day after Donald Trump’s return to the White House, a full-page ad in The Washington Post made a stark declaration: “Dear President Trump, America must win the AI war.”

The sponsor? Alexandr Wang, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of Scale AI, an AI data company deeply embedded in the US military-industrial complex.

The timing and the wording left little doubt—Washington sees AI not as a tool of collaboration but as an arena of geopolitical confrontation.

About a month later, on February 23, that sentiment was on full display at the opening of Web Summit Qatar 2025 in Doha, where Wang faced probing questions from Axios journalist Felix Salmon during a session aptly titled "The Global AI Race."

It was a rare moment of direct exchange in front of an audience that was neither American nor Western and largely sceptical of Wang’s vision of an AI race between the US and China.

When Salmon asked for a quick show of hands on whether the audience agreed with Wang that America must win the AI war, only two hands went up—while the vast majority raised theirs in disagreement.

With over 1,500 startups from 90 countries, Web Summit Qatar 2025 is the largest international gathering of its kind in the Middle East, according to the organisers.

Earlier in the day, Qatar inked a five-year agreement with Scale AI to deploy AI-powered tools and training aimed at enhancing government services in the Gulf state.

Wang’s vision: An AI arms race

Wang wasted no time framing AI as a battlefield, citing a Chinese government document from 2017 that outlines Beijing’s ambitions in AI.

“The Chinese see this as an opportunity to leapfrog,” Wang insisted, repeating a familiar US narrative that paints China as an aggressive actor in AI development.

Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors, restricted American firms from investing in Chinese AI companies, and even pressured allies to cut off Beijing from crucial AI supply chains.

The Pentagon has funneled billions into AI-driven warfare initiatives, and companies like Scale AI have positioned themselves at the heart of that effort.

What exactly is the war about?

Felix Salmon challenged Wang’s rhetoric. “So, you call it a war—an AI war. What exactly is America fighting for?” he asked.

Wang sidestepped the question, focusing instead on technological dominance. “Nearly every country and company in the world will likely build their AI systems on either a US or a Chinese technology stack,” he said, implying that the world must choose sides.

He presented the competition vaguely in binary terms—democracy versus authoritarianism, US versus China.

But Salmon didn’t let the framing go unchallenged. “We all remember the Snowden revelations,” he reminded the audience.