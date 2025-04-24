The United States has reportedly presented Ukraine with a seven-point peace plan aimed at ending its war with Russia.

This marks a substantial shift in the US’s strategy to end the conflict, which is in its fourth year now. The Trump administration has, for the last few months, been pushing for a ceasefire before both sides sit down to negotiate a long-term peace deal.

The purported peace plan, details of which were reported by the Telegraph and Axios abandons that sequencing. Instead, it calls for the simultaneous implementation of a ceasefire, the drafting of a peace agreement involving territorial concessions by both sides, and the lifting of US sanctions on Russia, paving the way for deeper economic cooperation.

Trump’s remarks on Wednesday night suggested a willing Russia and a hesitant Ukraine.

“I think Russia is ready, and a lot of people said Russia wanted to go for the whole thing. And I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it’s been harder… But I think we have a deal with both.”

Here’s a breakdown of the reported US proposal and why Ukraine may not be thrilled about the current deal:

Nuts and bolts

Arguably, the most controversial element of the plan is that the US would formally recognise Crimea as Russian territory (de jure), and informally accept the occupation of other regions (de facto). This effectively freezes the current front lines, allowing Russian forces to remain in substantial portions of Ukraine’s south and east, specifically, parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Under the reported plan, Moscow would have to pull out of the pockets of the Kharkiv region that it currently occupies. Ukraine would also have "unimpeded passage" to the Dnipro River and “ unhindered access to the mouth” of the river.

Another controversial point is that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would be “considered as Ukrainian territory” but under the operation of the US, while supplying electricity to both Ukraine and Russia.

Ceteris paribus, this would render the Dnipro River a significant natural barrier between Ukrainian forces and US troops, but the lack of defensive depth would constitute a massive challenge for Ukraine to defend the nuclear plant in case of future renewed Russian operations, according to analysis by the Institute for the Study of War .

The proposal calls for a “robust security guarantee” for Ukraine, involving European and like-minded non-European countries. However, it notably lacks specifics on US involvement or how the security mechanism would operate. It is worth noting that peacekeeping forces are not the same as NATO-style security guarantees.

The plan also mandates that Ukraine will have to give up aspirations to be a NATO member, but will be allowed to pursue European Union membership.

In addition to attempting to secure a ceasefire and a peace deal in one go, the US proposes that all US sanctions imposed against Russia since 2014 will be lifted, and Washington and Moscow would enhance their economic cooperation, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors.