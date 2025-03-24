Türkiye is introducing stricter regulations and safeguards for patients visiting its health facilities for treatment, including hair transplants and cosmetic surgeries, as Ankara aims to cement its foothold in the multi-billion medical tourism industry.

The Turkish health ministry has proposed new policies requiring international patients to obtain travel health insurance to cover complications that may arise due to medical procedures.

The policy also looks to hold treatment centres accountable and push them to maintain higher standards as the government looks to generate $12 billion in medical tourism revenue in 2025, which can see the inflow of an estimated 2 million international patients.

“Türkiye has established itself as a global leader in medical tourism,” Professor Dr Ethem Guneren, an experienced plastic surgeon and certified medical tourism provider, tells TRT World.

“Our healthcare infrastructure is among the most advanced in the world, combining cutting-edge technology with highly skilled medical professionals.”

As one of the world’s leading destinations for medical tourism, Türkiye welcomed over 1.5 million international health travellers last year, generating approximately $3 billion in revenue.

The size of the global health tourism industry is expected to reach $127 billion by 2028, and Türkiye aims to capture a significant part of it.

It’s not only a matter of cost

Türkiye’s success in medical tourism is built on key pillars: affordability, world-class healthcare, advanced technology, and highly trained medical professionals, experts say.

The country ranks among the top five globally in medical tourism, with 40 internationally accredited healthcare institutions.

Patients from Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, the Middle East and elsewhere flock to Türkiye in large numbers for procedures ranging from cosmetic surgery and dental treatments to ophthalmology, oncology, organ transplants, and bariatric surgery.

It is not uncommon to see guests roaming around hotel lobbies with their heads and noses covered with post-surgery bandages.

Guneren, who was trained internationally and holds extensive experience in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, emphasised that Türkiye’s success is not just about low labour cost but also quality.

“Why do patients choose Türkiye? It’s not just affordability. It’s the combination of high-quality medical care and the latest technological advancements that make us a top choice,” he says.

“If we focus only on price, we risk undermining the very reputation that brings patients here in the first place.”

Türkiye is particularly renowned for its expertise in hair transplant procedures, ranking among the global leaders in the field.

It is also among the top 10 destinations for patients who want organ transplants. Now, the government is expanding its focus to emerging fields such as geriatric care, stem cell therapy, robotic surgery, and thermal tourism, reinforcing its vision of becoming a global healthcare hub.