The "Sahel: The Future of Regional Integration" panel was held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, featuring Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop; Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad Bakary Yaou Sangaré; and Burkina Faso's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation, and Burkinabés Abroad Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré.

Shift from Western powers

Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop said the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is grappling with an existential crisis: fighting terrorism and the threat of military coups.

“Our countries are open and ready to work with all others. We are ready to work on regional integration,” said Diop, adding that the African community is a unique society.

He emphasised that the AES is not solely focused on military matters, but aims to create opportunities for the youth to prevent irregular migration and vulnerability to terrorism.

Diop criticised embargoes by some Western nations. “In recent years, we have realised that some Western powers are trying to impose embargoes on our countries, that do not have access to military equipment.”

“That’s why we turned to countries like Türkiye, China and Russia,” he said, indicating that those countries helped procure needed equipment -- not for free, but through purchases.

He also criticised the UN for inaction in Mali.



“The UN should stop counting the dead and start saving lives,” said Diop. “They did nothing to fight terrorism on our land.”

Criticism of ECOWAS